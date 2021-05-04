Oyo Cattle Breeders Regain Freedom From Kidnappers

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The three cattle breeders kidnapped by some gunmen at Idi Ope village near Igangan in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State have regain their freedom.

The abductors were said to have collected some amount as ransom before they released their captives.

The hoodlums had contacted the families of the victims and demanded N10m ransom but the actual amount paid to secure their release could not be verified.

Some residents claimed N6m was paid while some said N2m was paid to secure the freedom of the three men.

The Convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Mr Oladiran Oladokun, told THE WHISTLER that the three abducted persons had been freed by their captors

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, when contacted also confirmed their release.

He said the three of them had since been reunited with their families.