Oyo Gov’t Begins Repairs Of Road Beside University of Ibadan After THE WHISTLER Report

The rehabilitation of the eroded section of the Ojoo-Mokola Road in Ibadan has begun.

The repair started about three weeks after THE WHISTLER reported the bad sections of the road and its implications for motorists especially those not familiar with the road.

Our correspondent observed that the repair of the broken bridge under the ground which worsened the condition of the road had begun.

The workers on site declined to grant interview to our correspondent but one of them said, “government is the one rehabilitating the road.”

When contacted, some taxi drivers plying the road were excited about the ongoing rehabilitation of the bad section of the road.

They, however, appealed to the government to extend the repair to other bad sections of the road.

A commercial motorcyclist, who plies the area, Lukman Abubakar, said other areas with the same problem should also be fixed quickly to avoid recording casualties.

He said, ” It is good that they have started to rehabilitate the bad spot at Samonda There are similar spots at Ajibode Junction and Uncle Joe Bus Stop.

” There are also other bad spots which need attention. It will be good if they can fix everything.”

Other roads users who were excited about the repair also called on the government to attend to other bad sections.

The Commissioner for Information in Oyo State, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, could not be reached on when THE WHISTLER called him on telephone.

But he replied a text message sent to him. He said, ” The state government is the one repairing the bridge.”