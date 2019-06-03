Oyo Teachers May End Ongoing Strike

Following the reports of the government not able to meet the demands of the Nigerian Union of Teachers in Oyo state (NUT), the teacher’s union in Oyo state has said that the ongoing strike which started 20th, May 2019, may be called off.

Recall that the Union of Teachers in Oyo state commenced an indefinite strike due to delay in payment of salaries of primary school teachers and other requests.

The NUT Chairman, Comrade Samson Adedoyin, disclosed that the state government, under the new administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, has met some of the demands of the teachers.

Advertisement

“It is an indefinite strike and until we see the sensitivity of the government to our plight it would not end. However, on Friday, the Office of the Head of Service called us and there was a decision taken that they will release our salary for April and implement the promotion. We have also gone back for another discussion and we have been assured that the government has released money for April salary and has captured our promotion.”

He added that though the government was yet to fully meet the demands of the union, a meeting would be conveyed to take further decision on the strike.

“Based on that, the standing committee of the NUT would soon meet to review those reports and take a definite action before 4 pm today whether to continue the strike or not but there has been a positive development.”

Advertisement

“The government is yet to meet the full demands we raised but if he can accept the topmost priority of that demands in one-week in government, we would give him time to discuss other issues,” the NUT boss said.