PDP NEC Reaffirms Caretaker Committee, Fixes March 28 For Convention

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Nyesom Wike-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reaffirmed the authority of its National Caretaker Committee and approved March 28 and 29, 2026, for the party’s National Convention.

At its 105th meeting held in Abuja on Monday, NEC unanimously ratified all resolutions reached at the emergency 104th NEC meeting of December 7, 2025, declaring them valid and binding.

The committee also endorsed a recent Federal High Court judgment in Ibadan which upheld the legality of the party’s leadership structure.

It directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Abdulrahman Muhammed-led National Caretaker Committee.

NEC urged all party organs, members and stakeholders to comply strictly with subsisting court judgments, and called on INEC and other relevant institutions to respect the ruling.

Reaffirming the mandate of the caretaker committee, NEC stated that it remains the only lawful national administrative organ of the PDP pending the conduct of a national convention.

Advertisement

As part of preparations for the transition to an elected leadership, NEC approved a timetable for nationwide congresses: Ward Congresses in February, Local Government Congresses in February, and State Congresses in March.

The caretaker committee was directed to issue detailed guidelines for the conduct of the exercises in line with the PDP Constitution and INEC regulations.

NEC further approved the extension of the tenure of caretaker committees at national, state and zonal levels until the completion of the congresses and convention.

The committee mandated the National Caretaker Committee to immediately commence preparations for the convention, including the setting up of sub-committees and logistics.

Calling for unity, NEC urged party members to remain disciplined and loyal, stressing that the PDP is committed to rebuilding a strong and competitive platform ahead of future elections.

Advertisement

NEC expressed confidence that its resolutions would restore stability and strengthen internal democracy within the party.