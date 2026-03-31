Niger South Senator Resigns From PDP

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The lawmaker representing Niger South, Senator Peter Jiya, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, citing deepening internal disputes within his former party.

The defection, which adds to the growing wave of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, was formally conveyed in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read during plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, Jiya stated that he had resigned his membership of the PDP with effect from March 10.

Explaining the reason for his decision, the lawmaker pointed to unresolved internal conflicts within the party.

“This action is premised on quarrels and irreconcilable divisions within the party,” he said.

“Also, kindly take further notice that effective today I have decided to join and be associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to continue my political career.

Advertisement

“Permit me, Mr President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my profound gratitude to the PDP for availing me the opportunity to serve the nation and humanity.

“I am grateful and wish the party well in the future if it can resolve its challenges,” he added.

THE WHISTLER reports that the factional disagreements within the PDP, have triggered a series of high-profile exits in recent months, while bolstering the APC’s numerical strength in the Senate.

However, this development comes barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission formally recognised a faction of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The move was confirmed as INEC updated the PDP’s leadership structure on its official website, listing members of the party’s national executive.

Advertisement

Among those recognised by INEC are Abdulrahman Mohammed as National Chairman and Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, alongside other key officials.

Both Mohammed and Anyanwu emerged from the PDP National Convention held on Sunday night at the velodrome of the National Stadium in Abuja, where members of the NWC were re-elected by consensus following the dissolution of the party’s National Caretaker Committee.