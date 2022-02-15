PDP Presidential Ticket: Tambuwal, Wike Gulf Widens

The controversy over zoning of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential ticket has deepened the chasm between the Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Tambuwal, and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

This was highlighted on Monday night when Tambuwal avoided his colleague governors at the Bayelsa meeting.

According to a reliable source, Tambuwal is “sick and annoyed” by Governor Wike’s ambition to get the party’s presidential ticket at all cost, which has informed his (Wike) campaign that the ticket is zoned to the South.

“Wike feels he’s the sole owner and god of the PDP,” a member of the PDP from Sokoto State told THE WHISTLER on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters.

Both Wike and Tambuwal have been close political allies within the PDP, with one visiting the other several times in the past.

Their relationship and Wike’s support for Tambuwal during the party’s presidential primary in the 2019 election has led to speculation that the Rivers governor has perfected plans to run as Tambuwal’s running mate in 2023.

However, the pendulum has swung in a different direction following popular clamour that the presidency should come to the South in 2023.

So far, only the former Senate President, Mr. Anyim Pius Anyim, has openly announced his bid to run for president in the PDP in the South.

However, the PDP had through a committee it set up, agreed that the presidential ticket would be thrown open to all.

But stakeholders of the party and various groups in the South and North Central have kicked against throwing it open, canvassing instead that it be zoned to the South.

The Southern and Middle Belt Forum has been in the vanguard of that campaign, while notable politicians from the four geopolitical zones have also joined in the agitation.

The situation has changed the narrative in the PDP with Wike speaking strongly in favour of zoning the presidency to the South.

This has reportedly created a toxic situation between Wike and Tambuwal, which may have developed into a cold war.

While all the governors gathered in Yenegoa, Tambuwal was absent and reportedly did not send a word across despite being the Chairman of the Forum.

It was gathered that Wike used the Yenogoa gathering to consult some of his colleagues on his presidential ambition.

The combative governor was said to have canvassed support for a southern presidential candidate.

It was reported that the governor was applauded for his views on PDP unity as a way to wrest power from the APC.

While Bauchi State Governor, Mr. Bala Muhammed has indicated his interest to vie for the presidency as well, it has been reported that he’s rather being positioned to be Wike’s running mate, to tap into the huge Fulani political stronghold in the North.

In the last few weeks, Wike has been visiting his counterparts across the country. He had visited Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and went on a solidarity visit to Plateau State where Mr. Jonah Jang is standing trial for graft.

He has also visited Kaduna State, where he was hosted by the former Kaduna State governor, Mr. Ahmed Markarfi.

A member of the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, confided in THE WHISTLER that the ticket is now Wike’s for the taking.

“He (Wike) has contributed so much to the party and with the ticket (presidential) being lined up to go south, it’s most likely he will take it.

“Yes there’s a crack in the PDP but it’s normal. After the crack comes plastering or rebuilding, whichever way you look at it.

“These are high players politically, so they will negotiate and come out with a peaceful resolution for the party,” he said.

THE WHISTLER could not reach anyone in Governor Tambuwal’s camp at the time of this report.