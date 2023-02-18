PDP’s G-5 Influence Threatens Atiku In S/West

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the southwest have met ahead of the 2023 General Election over alleged anti-party activities of some members and to deliberate on ways to secure victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER learnt that the meeting which was held at the residence of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke in Ede, Osun State, was summoned over crisis within the party caused by the strained relationship between the G-5 governors and the party’s national leadership.

A source who confided in THE WHISTLER disclosed that the party leadership in the southwest has realized that some factions within the party are sympathetic to the G-5 PDP governors led by Rivers State governor, Nysome Wike, and would work against the victory of Atiku at the poll.

The source further disclosed that, “the chairmen are strategising on ways they can sideline the factions of the G-5 across the southwest states and ensure victory at the poll.”

It was gathered that all the chairmen of the party in southwest attended the strategic meeting which lasted for three hours.

The chairmen include; Ogundele Sikirulai from Ogun, Philip Awoji (Lagos), Fatai Adams (Ondo), Sadiq Obanoyen (Ekiti), Engr. Femi Babalola (Oyo) and Dr. Akindele Adekunle(Osun).

Advertisement

A communique issued at the end of the meeting which was read by the Zonal Liaison Desk Officer, Southwest of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, stated that the strategic meeting is important to ensure victory for Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “Today’s meeting consequently resolved as follows: Ensure the victory of our Presidential candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar across the zone;

“Work for the victory of all our candidates across the zone. We are determined to push our campaign to all the polling units in the remaining days before the election and ensure the victory of the party in all the states of the Southwest.

“We warn against anti-party activity in whatever form across the states; and charge party members nationally to strengthen the cord of mobilization for victory in the national elections.”

Olafeso noted that, “The meeting finally affirms as follows: That the South West region is determined to vote for the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for several reasons namely: his agenda of restructuring resonates and align with the aspirations of our region.

Advertisement

“Atiku has the best economic agenda among the contenders to revive Nigeria as a unified and prosperous nation; his experience is needed now to take back the country from the mess and chaos APC has plunged it into. His national outlook is required as a bridge builder to make Nigeria great again.”