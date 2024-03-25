People Attribute Tuberculosis-Related Symptoms To Spiritual Attacks — Pharmacists

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (APCN) has disclosed that public perception about tuberculosis is very erroneous as many people tend to attribute tuberculosis-related symptoms to spiritual problems.

The Vice Chairman of the Association, FCT Chapter, Mr. Aloba Olatunji, disclosed this during this year’s celebration of World Tuberculosis Day (WTD) which is held globally on March 25.

Advertisement

He however added that APCN is intensifying its sensitization campaigns to create more awareness and ensure that the people are rightly guided on issues such as this.

“You will see a lot of deaths that are caused by tuberculosis infection that are attributed to spiritual problems.

“They will notice that somebody is fine and well, and within two or three days that they start coughing and coughing out sputum with clots of blood, they will quickly attribute it to spiritual attack because they are not aware of the symptoms of tuberculosis. This is the reason why we are intensifying our sensitization campaigns,” Olatunji said.

Olatunji further hinted that tuberculosis has different variants such as tuberculosis of the blood and tuberculosis of the skin which are equally as dangerous as the tuberculosis of the lungs that is more common, and warned that people who have been coughing for more than a month should quickly go for tuberculosis tests and ensure to get medical aid.

Advertisement

“Tuberculosis is so deadly that we have tuberculosis of the blood, tuberculosis of the skin. It is not only in the lungs that you can have tuberculosis. People should always go for a check when they begin to cough for a long time and adhere to the medications prescribed by medical experts.

“If you adhere to your medication for the first three months, the micro-bacteria that cause tuberculosis would have been enervated and dead, and you wouldn’t be able to transmit it to somebody else. The remaining medication is just for you to complete the dosage,” he said.

Earlier, the FCT Chairman of the Association, Mr. Enejo Amade however stated that with the body’s constant sensitization and campaigns on tuberculosis Nigeria is winning the war against disease.

Amade stated that between last year and now, the number of adherents to tuberculosis prevention measures in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has increased by over a hundred thousand.

He added that the figures were computed through the Association’s monthly outreaches in the communities where its members practice.

Advertisement

“Our monthly outreaches in the communities where we practice are having real impact on the people as they now report more cases of tuberculosis than they were doing before now. This is a clear sign that we are winning the war against tuberculosis. In our clime, there is little or no information about tuberculosis, but we are hopeful that as we continue to reach out to the people and sensitize them on the disease, we will record a lot more reduction in the cases of tuberculosis,” he said.

The chairman also warned the FCT residents against lifestyles that might promote tuberculosis such as smoking and living in crowded and unventilated areas.