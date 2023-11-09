PHOTOS: KOGI GUBER: INEC Rolls Out Sensitive Materials Amid Police, DSS Supervision

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Sensitive electoral materials are currently being moved out of the store of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Lokoja for onward distribution to the respective Local Government Areas of Kogi state.

Sensitive electoral materials rolled out of the CBN building, Lokoja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) have surrounded the CBN building with a number of them monitoring and snapping the tags on each of the boxes.

Policemen taking note of the sensitive materials

Election observers including INEC officials are equally on ground.

THE WHISTLER observed ballot papers and Form EC 40G among electoral materials being distributed.

At the INEC headquarters visited by our Correspondent on Thursday, it was observed that staff of the commission have started moving to their respective LGAs.

The presence of security agencies is in line with the relevant standard operational guidelines for the police on election duty which empowers operatives to ensure the safety and security of all

persons and properties that will be

involved, before, during and after the

voting exercise.