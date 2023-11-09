PHOTOS: KOGI GUBER: INEC Rolls Out Sensitive Materials Amid Police, DSS Supervision
Sensitive electoral materials are currently being moved out of the store of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Lokoja for onward distribution to the respective Local Government Areas of Kogi state.
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) have surrounded the CBN building with a number of them monitoring and snapping the tags on each of the boxes.
Election observers including INEC officials are equally on ground.
THE WHISTLER observed ballot papers and Form EC 40G among electoral materials being distributed.
At the INEC headquarters visited by our Correspondent on Thursday, it was observed that staff of the commission have started moving to their respective LGAs.
The presence of security agencies is in line with the relevant standard operational guidelines for the police on election duty which empowers operatives to ensure the safety and security of all
persons and properties that will be
involved, before, during and after the
voting exercise.