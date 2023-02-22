PHOTOS: Kwankwaso, Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, Others Signs Second Peace Pact In Buhari’s Presence

Presidential candidates of several political parties signed the second peace accord in Abuja, three days to the 2023 presidential elections.

The 18 candidates and political parties were on ground including the presidential candidates of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Labour party’s Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Omoleye Sowore, the flagbearer of the African Action Congress and others.

The signing ceremony organised by the Nation Peace Committee is a form of pledge and commitment set for political actors to commit to a peaceful polls.

The second pact was signed by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmoud Yakubu, the Inspector General of Police and an official of the National Peace Committee.

The event was observed by various diplomatic officials and international observers especially Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, former heads of state, Yakubu Gowon and Abdusalami Abubakar.

Recall that Buhari had assured Nigerians and the international community that his administration remains committed to transparent polls.

In his goodwill message , Fatau Musah, the Commissioner for political affairs, Peace and Security, ECOWAS Commission, revealed that 250 electoral observers have been deployed across Nigeria.

He emphasized that the importance of Nigeria in the West African region and the entire continent, cannot be overemphasized.

“Respect the content of the peace agreement,” he charged the candidates.

When his turn came, former head of state, Gowon thanked the peace committee for their faith in Nigeria’s unity.

He urged politicians to note that the peace and unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

He pleaded with INEC to ensure that only eligible voters cast their votes.

“In every democracy, peace is a critical factor that brings social and economic progress.

“I appeal to the political actors to embrace peace and be civil before, during and after the election,” Gowon said, adding he expects a peaceful transition.