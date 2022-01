As Rivers State Government intensifies effort to end soot pandemic in the state, the chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, in company of security operatives, on Thursday raided large sites of illegal petroleum refineries in Elele-Alimini town.

The suspect caught at the depot The large expanse of the illegal bunkering site

Dr Lloyd also uncovered an illegal mortuary used by Kidnappers.

The mortuary was found inside the general hospital in the town.