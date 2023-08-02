Pictures: Heavy Security Presence As NLC Set To Begin Protest

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is heavy security presence at the Unity Fountain, Abuja as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is about to commence its planned protest over some recently implemented policies by the Federal Government.

Heavy Security Presence As NLC Set To Begin Protest

The protest which was slated to commence by 7am on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023, is about to commence at 8:17am.

Members of the NLC are present in large numbers with flags, placards and loudspeakers ready to commence the protest.

The group has since announced this protest, and after warnings and attempts by the FG to dissuade them, the protest is about to begin.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the NLC could not resolve with the FG at the last scheduled meeting held on Friday 28 July 2023.

The meeting which ended in a deadlock had the leadership of the NLC, Joe Ajaero revealing that the FG wasn’t ready for a dialogue.

