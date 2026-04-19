Police Arrest Pastor Over Alleged Defilement Of Minor

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The Nasarawa State Police Command on Sunday disclosed the arrest of one Pastor Asonye Isaiah, 37, of Rock of Love and Adoration Ground, Old Karshi, Abuja, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged at the Karishi Division on Saturday, 18th April, 2026, at about 8:00pm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect deceived the victim’s aunt, claiming her niece was “possessed” and required cleansing at a river.

According to the Command spokesperson, SP Ramhan Nansel, Isaiah instead took the victim to a hotel in New Karshi, Nasarawa State where he allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of her twice and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident.

He said, “The crime came to light after the victim’s guardian observed unusual changes in her behaviour and questioned her.

“The victim was immediately taken for medical examination, which confirmed penile penetration.

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“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the offence and pleaded for leniency.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for comprehensive investigation and prosecution.

He assured that justice will be served and urged members of the public to exercise caution regarding places of worship they attend and individuals who parade themselves as clerics.