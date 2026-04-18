Two Dead, 3 Injured In Plateau Filling Station Explosion

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The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that two persons were killed and three others injured following an explosion at a filling station in Daffo District, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, clarified that contrary to reports circulating online, the incident was not a bomb blast but an industrial accident.

“The Plateau State Police Command has been drawn to certain false, misleading and alarmist reports currently circulating, alleging that there was a bomb blast and outbreak of crisis in Plateau State,” the statement read.

It described the claims as “entirely false, unfounded and a deliberate misrepresentation of an unfortunate industrial accident.”

According to the police, the explosion occurred at Natty Petroleum Investment Nigeria Ltd during ongoing repair work on an underground storage tank. The incident happened while artisans were carrying out welding operations at the facility.

“The Plateau State Police Command received a report of an explosion which occurred at Natty Petroleum Investment Nigeria Ltd, a filling station located in Daffo District, while welding repair works were being carried out by artisans,” the statement added.

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Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police directed the immediate deployment of officers to the scene to contain the situation and coordinate rescue efforts.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer to mobilise and lead a team of policemen to the scene,” the command stated.

Emergency responders evacuated the injured victims to Cottage Hospital, Bokkos, where they are currently receiving treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“Our men swiftly evacuated the injured victims to Cottage Hospital, Bokkos, while the corpses of the deceased victims were deposited at the morgue,” it said.

The command deployed its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, also known as the Anti-Bomb Squad, to ascertain the cause of the explosion and rule out any security threat.

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“As an additional measure, the Commissioner of Police further deployed the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Unit (EOD) to the scene,” the statement noted.

Preliminary findings by the EOD unit confirmed that the explosion was accidental and not linked to terrorism or the use of improvised explosive devices.

“Our investigation revealed that the incident was purely accidental and was not in any way connected to terrorism or IED explosion orchestrated by any person or group of persons,” the statement noted.

The command confirmed that the explosion claimed two lives, including that of a 24-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Mapak, while three other victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Regrettably, the explosion led to the death of two persons, including one Emmanuel Mapak, 24 years, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention,” the statement added.

The police cautioned residents against the spread of unverified information, warning that such reports could trigger unnecessary panic and tension within the state.

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It urged members of the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and reassured residents of its commitment to maintaining peace and security across Plateau State.