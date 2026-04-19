Three Dead, Seven Injured In Ogun Road Crash

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Three persons have been confirmed dead, while seven others sustained injuries in a fatal road crash at the Onipepeye axis of the Abeokuta-Sagamu road in Ogun State.

The accident, which occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, involved a Sino truck and an Opel passenger car, according to the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, said FRSC rescue teams arrived at the scene within seven minutes of receiving the report.

A total of 10 persons were involved in the crash, comprising four adult males, three adult females, two female children, and one male child. Of this number, seven victims — including three adult females, one female child, and three adult males — sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Ogunjobi confirmed that three persons — two adult males and one female child — died in the accident.

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He attributed the crash to speed violation and loss of control, based on preliminary findings.

The injured victims were evacuated to the State Hospital, Ijaye, for medical treatment, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

“Preliminary investigations indicates the probable causes of the crash were Speed Violations (SPV) and Loss of Control (LOC),” the statement read.

“The injured victims were immediately evacuated to State Hospital Ijaye for urgent medical treatment. The deceased have been deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary. No items were recovered from the scene at the time of the report.”

The FRSC boss urged motorists to obey traffic rules, particularly speed limits, and ensure proper vehicle maintenance to reduce the risk of crashes on the nation’s highways.