Police Arrest Six Officers For Extortion, Unauthorized Searching Of Phones

The Imo State Police Command has arrested and paraded six security personnel who specialize in exhorting money with Point Of Sale (POS) machine and searching and seizure of mobile phones of unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, the suspects operated under the guise of Operation Search and Flush to perpetrate these crimes.

He said the suspects comprise of three operatives of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), two Civil Defense personnel and an Inspector of Police.

He said: “These are the security operatives hiding under the umbrella of Operation Search Flush in Imo State, harassing and extorting unsuspecting members of the public, in particular the youths to the tune of thousands of Naira via POS, seizing and checking their phones and thereby bringing untold hardship on them.

“The recalcitrant officers comprised of three NDLEA operatives, two Civil Defense personnel and an Inspector of Police.”