Security Guard Steals $13,900 From Abuja Church To Buy Home Theatre, Motorcycle, Others

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Haruna G. Garba, has sued a security guard, Monday H., accused of stealing $13,900 from Help From Above Church Wuye Abuja where he worked.

Advertisement

Mr Anani Kingsley Igwe, a representative of the church, reported the alleged theft which occurred in 2022 to the police for prosecution, as seen in the court process with suit no: CR/18/23.

The police prosecution counsel (legal unit CIID), D.F. Abah subsequently charged the defendant before the Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Mpape, Abuja, saying the security guard contravened Section 209 of the penal code law.

Monday was accused of using part of the said money to buy some properties.

“That on the 8th May, 2022 at about 1600 hours, you Monday H. ‘M’ a security man posted to Help From Above Church Wuye Abuja, criminally stole 139 pieces of 100 US dollars which is equivalent of N8,200,000 from the church.

“During police investigation, it was revealed that you used part of the money and purchased the following items: Brand-new Bajaj Motorcycle, one standing fan, LG Television, 6 kg gas cooker cylinder, mini home theatre, radio set and a mattress.

Advertisement

“All were recovered from you to the station.

Having done so, you are hereby charged for theft,” the prosecution’s charge seen by THE WHISTLER read.

The defendant was arraigned before the court for offences of criminal breach of trust and theft contrary to the relevant sections of the Penal code Act.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned for hearing.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel told the court that terms of settlement had been reached by the parties.

“The nominal complainant was approached with plea to have the case settled amicably out of court and the nominal complainant obliged,” the prosecution said.

Advertisement

The prosecution then urged the court to adopt the agreement as a consent judgment and strike out the case.

The terms of settlement seen by THE WHISTLER state that the defendant agreed to return all properties he bought from part of the money he stole from the church.

He also agreed to pay N25,000 monthly to clear a balance of N500,000.

Having heard the prosecution, the judge, Aliyu Alhassan, affirmed the agreement while striking out the case.

The terms of the agreement read,” 1. That the amount of money agreed between the parties is NGN1,000,000 (One

Million naira only)

“2. That the defendant has agreed to cede the following items which are in the

possession of the Nigeria Police Force, Wuye, Division to the Nominal Complainant

to be sold in the premises of the Nominal complainant.

Advertisement

a. 1 Motorcycle

b. 1 LG Plasma television (32 inches)

c.1 Binatone standing fan.

d. 1 Home theatre (4 speakers)

e. 1 mattress.

f.16kg Gas cylinder

“3. That the items above are worth NGN500,000 (Five hundred thousand naira only)

“4. That the sum of NGN25,000 (Twenty-five thousand naira) shall be paid through the registry of this Honorable court at the end of every month by the defendant which shall commence from the end of September, 2023 till the remaining NGN500,000(Five hundred thousand naira only) is completely paid.

“That parties have consented amongst themselves and agree to be bound by same and have further agreed that this Honourable court deems it as Consent Judgment enforceable against any defaulter.”