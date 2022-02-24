Police Arrest Woman For Killing Husband With Hot Water While Sleeping

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Ramota Bello, for allegedly killing her husband, Bello Saliu, with hot water.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The PPRO explained that the suspect was arrested on Monday, nine days after she poured hot water on her husband who was asleep at the time.

The husband later died the following day and one of the younger brothers of the deceased was said to have reported the incident at the Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters, Abeokuta.

The PPRO explained that the incident happened on February 12, 2022, after the suspect had a minor disagreement with her husband.

He said she boiled a pot of water and poured it on her husband who was then sleeping, thereby causing him grievous bodily harm which eventually led to his death..

He said, “The victim was quickly rushed to hospital for treatment but gave up the ghost on the 13th of February 2022 while receiving treatment.

“The suspect, having realised the gravity of the crime, took to flight since then.

“The case was not initially reported to the police until 21st of February 2022, when the suspect was sighted in her hideout.

“Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa Division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.”

The PPRO stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.