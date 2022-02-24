INEC: 46 HoDs, 140 Others Redeployed As Commission Targets Efficiency Across 36 States, FCT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) management said it has approved the deployment of 46 Heads of Department and 140 other members of staff in a bid to reposition the commission for improved efficiency.

Festus Okoye, the chairman of INEC information and voter education committee, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Okoye, the decision was reached at a meeting of the commission’s management held on Thursday in Abuja.

“The affected staff are either serving in their States of origin or have served for between 10 and 32 years in the same State. The Commission considers this development as unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities they discharge. In line with the Commission’s existing posting policy, henceforth no management of (HoD) or Electoral Officer (EO) shall serve in his/her state of origin. Furthermore, no staff shall serve for more than two electoral cycles in the same duty post.

“Consequently, the Commission has identified 186 staff for immediate redeployment. Among them are 46 HoDs who are either serving in their States of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State as well as 140 EOs serving in their States of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State.

“The redeployed staff are to complete the handing and taking over not later than Wednesday 9th March 2022.

“This will be an ongoing exercise that will extend to other categories of staff in the Commission’s Headquarters, State and Local Government offices nationwide,” read the statement.