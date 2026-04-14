Police Debunk UTME Threat Rumors, Roll Out Nationwide Security

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The Nigeria Police Force has deployed a rapid response team across examination centres nationwide ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

This is because the police dismissed circulating rumours about threats to candidates’ safety as unfounded.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, said the police were aware of “recent unfounded rumours” concerning the safety of some centres in a North Central state but stressed that such claims had no basis.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to categorically state that these claims are without basis.

“While the NPF does not act on rumours, the concerns raised by members of the public have been duly noted as it concerns the safety, education and future of our children and wards.”

He said the police had taken proactive measures to ensure a secure environment for candidates sitting the examination scheduled to commence on April 16, 2026.

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“To this end, extra security has been deployed at examination centres nationwide, both overtly and covertly, to prevent any untoward incidents.

“This includes routine patrols, perimeter checks, and rapid response teams stationed at strategic locations.”

He added that the police were working closely with other security agencies to monitor and respond to potential threats.

Placid added that the police were working closely with other security agencies to monitor and respond to potential threats.

“The Nigeria Police Force is collaborating closely with sister security agencies to monitor and address potential threats effectively. Any individual or group attempting to disrupt the examination process will be swiftly identified and brought to justice,” he stated.

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The police spokesperson reassured candidates, parents and the general public of adequate protection throughout the examination period, urging candidates to comply with guidelines.

“Candidates are encouraged to arrive early at their centres, adhere to examination regulations, and report any suspicious activities or persons to on-site security personnel,” he said.

He also cautioned the public against spreading unverified information on social media, advising them to rely on official updates from the police and JAMB.

“The Force remains committed to maintaining peace, security, and public confidence in all national activities, including the JAMB examinations,” he said.

It was earlier reported that the 2026 UTME is scheduled to hold from Thursday, April 16, to Saturday, April 25, 2026.