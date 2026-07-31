FCT Police Recover Stolen Public Assets, Uncover Fake Diplomatic Plates

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Ahmed Sanusi, has said the command has recovered stolen public infrastructure and uncovered a network involved in the illegal use of diplomatic and official government number plates.

Speaking during a press briefing at the FCT Police Command Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, Sanusi said intelligence-led operations and proactive patrols had led to major breakthroughs in the fight against vandalism across the territory.

According to him, police operatives recovered vandalised public assets during coordinated raids in Maitama, Garki, Durumi, Jabi, Apo Legislative, Lugbe and Nyanya.

The recovered items include drainage covers, solar street lights, armoured electricity cables and internet communication cables allegedly stolen from public facilities.

Five suspects identified as Godwin Aja, Mustapha Nasiru, Ibrahim Garba, Abdulrasheed Sale and Dabarani Mujitafa were arrested in connection with the recoveries.

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Sanusi said the activities of vandals had inflicted heavy economic losses and put residents at risk.

“The removal of drainage covers, solar street lights, armoured cables used for the transmission of high-voltage electricity and internet communication cables worth millions of naira has directly contributed to road traffic accidents, injuries to pedestrians, increased street crimes in areas plunged into darkness and disruption of electricity supply to entire communities,” he said.

The police commissioner warned buyers and dealers in stolen public infrastructure to stop the practice or face prosecution.

“I want to use this opportunity to send a clear warning to all purchasers, receivers and dealers in stolen public infrastructure that the FCT Police Command is coming after you. We have commenced extensive investigations and will not relent until every link in the supply, distribution and disposal chain of these stolen public assets is identified and brought to justice,” Sanusi said.

He said all recovered items would be handed over to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for reinstallation.

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According to him, the exhibits will be formally presented to the Director of Facility Maintenance of the FCTA to ensure they are returned to their original locations for public use.

Sanusi also disclosed that the command had uncovered the illegal use of diplomatic and official government number plates by unauthorised individuals.

He said the investigation began shortly after he assumed office as Commissioner of Police.

“My attention was drawn to the proliferation and unauthorized use of diplomatic and official government license plate numbers by unauthorized individuals. I immediately ordered a comprehensive investigation into this disturbing trend,” he said.

According to the police commissioner, investigations revealed that some suspects used the fake diplomatic and official number plates to evade security checks while carrying out criminal activities.

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He added that the command had identified the network responsible for producing and supplying the illegal number plates.

The recovered diplomatic and official number plates were displayed during the briefing, alongside some of the vehicles from which they were recovered.

Sanusi said the suspects remained in police custody and would be charged to court after investigations.

He reassured residents of the command’s commitment to tackling crime.

“I want to assure all residents of the Federal Capital Territory that we at the FCT Police Command will not rest until crime and criminality is reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.