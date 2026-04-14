US Embassy Staff Reductions Not Driven By Nigeria’s Insecurity — Akpabio

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The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has stated that recent reports of embassy staff reductions in Nigeria are not linked to Nigeria’s electoral cycle but are instead driven by broader global security concerns.

Akpabio made the remarks on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), where he also defended the administration of President Bola Tinubu and highlighted ongoing fiscal and governance reforms.

The US state department had authorised non-emergency government employees and government employee family members to leave its embassy in Abuja due to the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.

But Akpabio said suggestions that diplomatic missions are downsizing or adjusting their presence in Nigeria due to fears surrounding the country’s political environment ahead of the 2027 general elections are misplaced.

He argued that such decisions are consistent with global patterns where nations adjust embassy staffing levels in response to evolving international security threats.

He referenced global developments where countries have temporarily reduced diplomatic personnel in volatile regions due to security considerations, stressing that Nigeria is not being singled out for electoral reasons.

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Akpabio used the opportunity to caution against what he described as the politicisation of security narratives, insisting that insecurity in parts of the country is being exaggerated by opposition actors for political gain.

He alleged that some groups are deliberately amplifying violent incidents to distract the administration of Bola Tinubu.

He also linked the current security discourse to broader political tensions ahead of the next general election cycle, stating that governance achievements were being overshadowed by what he called “manufactured controversies.”

“The opposition is trying to create distractions because they cannot match performance,” he said, adding that such narratives distort public understanding of both governance progress and security realities.

The Senate President further praised the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, which he described as a difficult but necessary decision that helped improve fiscal stabili

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He argued that prior to the reforms, Nigeria’s revenue was heavily consumed by subsidy payments and debt servicing, leaving limited resources for infrastructure development.

He said the reforms were beginning to yield results, citing improvements in infrastructure development across the Federal Capital Territory and increased capacity for capital projects.

Akpabio also noted that the inauguration of institutions such as the Nigeria Revenue Service reflected the government’s broader effort to strengthen revenue generation and reduce dependence on borrowing.

The NRS, according to him, represents a shift toward more efficient tax administration and improved fiscal discipline.

He urged Nigerians to focus on governance outcomes rather than political speculation, insisting that the administration’s record should be the primary basis for public evaluation ahead of 2027.