Police Deputy Commissioner Commits Suicide During Easter Holiday

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gbolahan Olugbemi has allegedly committed suicide during the Easter holiday.

His body was found dangling from the roof of his apartment in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, according to the police.

Olugbemi, an area commander of the ‘Area J’ command of the Lekki-Ajah axis of Lagos State had travelled to Oyo for the Easter celebration when he was reportedly found dead.

The spokesperson of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Lagos, Mayegun Oluwakemi confirmed the death of the DCP but kept mum on the cause of his death.

The deceased until his death, functioned in different capacities including the aide-de-camp to the late Alao Akala, former governor of Oyo.

Details later…

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.