Ekiti Police Bust Inter-State Motorcycle Snatchers, Arrest 8 Suspects

No fewer than eight suspects have been arrested by men of Nigeria Police, Ekiti State Command, over alleged theft and snatching of motorcycles.

The command, through its spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu, disclosed that the suspects were arrested by the Rapid Response Squad following a tip-off.

Abutu explained in a statement that, “Due to the recent incessant robberies especially snatching of motorcycles within Ado-Ekiti and other identified areas in the State, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Akinwale Adeniran ordered a serious manhunt for criminal elements who are terrorizing innocent civilians.”

The command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested one Adebayo Bashiru, Oluyemi Kunle, Gabriel Isaac, Abubakar Abdullahi, Macon Andrew and Peter Ninfa who are said to be notorious vehicle and motorcycle snatchers within the Ikere/Ado-Ekiti and Igede-Ekiti Axis.

He added, “The suspects, during interrogation, confessed that they have snatched so many motorcycles from their owners within Ikere/Ado/Igede-Ekiti Axis and further mentioned one Lawali Ibrahim and Kabiru Abdullahi as their accomplices who usually buy the motorcycles from them after snatching.

“Effort intensified led to the arrest of the three buyers who further confessed that they had transported seven of the stolen motorcycles to the Northern part of Nigeria for resale.

“One unregistered Yellow Color Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle was recovered from them at the point of arrest. Meanwhile, some of the victims came to identify the recovered motorcycle as the one used by the robbers to accost them and escape after robbing them.”