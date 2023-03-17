Police Have Taken Necessary Steps To Avoid Conflict In Lagos- ECOWAS Team

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission stated on Friday that the Lagos State Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Mr. O. O. Odubona gave assurance that the police have taken all “necessary steps” to ensure a hitch free governorship election.

The ECOWAS team also revealed that police escorts will accompany its team of observers during the governorship and state assembly elections in Lagos.

The mission assigned to monitor the polls in the southwest zone of Nigeria disclosed this on Friday after paying a courtesy/working visit to the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The mission led by Mr. Ebenezer Asiedu, ECOWAS, P.P.O. Mediation Facilitation, stated via the Commission’s Facebook page that the ACP told them that “police escort will be provided to the team of Observers.”

According to the mission, they were told that stakes are high in the governorship election and that sensitive spots must be avoided.

“The stakes are very high in the Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections and will be keenly contested and to ensure that the elections are hitch-free, the police have identified sensitive areas and conflict zones. Necessary steps are being taken”, ECOWAS quoted the ACP to have disclosed.

“The purpose of the visit was to introduce the observers to the Lagos Police Command and to receive some security tips.

“The security briefing was conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Mr. O. O. Odubona.

“He welcomed the team, led by Mr. Ebenezer Asiedu, P.P.O. Mediation Facilitation, and expressed the Lagos Police Command appreciation to ECOWAS for the interest in the Nigerian Elections.

“He, therefore advised the ECOWAS Observers to avoid such sensitive areas,” the ECOWAS stated.