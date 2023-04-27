Police Investigate Murder Of Enugu Guber Aspirant

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department and Tactical Squads of the command to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of Engr Dons Udeh (male).

Udeh was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

His decomposing corpse was found in a bush at 9th Mile bypass in Udi Local Government Area of the state on 25/04/2023 at about 1100hrs, the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

He added that there were marks of violence, ‘which strongly suggest that he was murdered’.

Quoting him, “The corpse was evacuated to the hospital, where it was confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and medical autopsy.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was reported to have been missing since Saturday, 22nd April 2023, at about 4pm, when he left his Enugu City home in a white-coloured Toyota Highlander Jeep, with registration number ENU 800 NX, to an undisclosed destination.

“All efforts made to trace his whereabouts proved abortive, until his remains were found on the said date and location, while the vehicle was later found abandoned and recovered on 26/04/2023 at about 10am, at Ngwo, along Old Enugu road, Udi Local Government Area.”