FG Moves To End Birnin Gwari Road Ordeal With N178bn Project

The Federal Government has flagged off the reconstruction of the 122.8-kilometre Mando–Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State, a N178.1bn project, which starts in Kaduna and terminates at Niger State border.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who performed the flag-off in Kaduna on Tuesday, said it was aimed at improving transportation, enhancing security and stimulating economic activities across the region.

Represented by Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, Tinubu described the project as a strategic national investment that will strengthen connectivity between Northern Nigeria and the South-West.

He added that it would also facilitate the movement of people and goods.

Tinubu said the road, which begins at Mando near Kaduna Airport, is one of the major federal highway projects approved by his administration in May 2026 as part of efforts to expand critical infrastructure nationwide.

The President recalled that he had promised during the 2022 election campaign to reconstruct the road if elected, noting that the commencement of the project reflects his administration’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.

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He lamented that the Birnin Gwari Road had suffered decades of neglect with little or no meaningful rehabilitation, saying that his government was determined to reverse the situation through sustained investments in road infrastructure.

According to him, Kaduna’s strategic position as a gateway to Northern Nigeria makes the provision of modern road infrastructure essential for commerce, mobility and regional development.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, said the project demonstrates Tinubu’s resolve to deliver infrastructure that directly improves the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians.

Umahi noted that the reconstruction of the road would not only enhance security along the corridor but also unlock the agricultural potential of the area, contributing to the administration’s drive to boost food production and address hunger.

He added that the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration were beginning to produce positive results, despite the significant challenges inherited in 2023.

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“By embarking on this project, Mr President is fulfilling his promise to the people. It will also trigger an agricultural revolution in the area,” the minister said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Mr Adeladan Rafiu Olarinre, said the reconstruction forms part of the Federal Government’s broader commitment to modernising Nigeria’s road infrastructure and improving connectivity across the country.

According to him, the project is expected to significantly ease travel, promote trade and support socio-economic development in Kaduna State and neighbouring regions.