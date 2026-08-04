Kano Assembly Suspends Three LG Chairmen

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the chairmen of Bebeji, Rogo and Bagwai Local Government Areas from office for three months.

The suspension was disclosed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to Governor Abba Yusuf on New Media, Ibrahim Adam, in a post on his verified Facebook page.

According to the governor’s aide, the affected council chairmen will remain out of office throughout the three-month suspension.

“The Chairmen of Bebeji, Rogo and Bagwai Local Government Areas have been suspended from office for three months by the Kano State House of Assembly,” the statement said.

Neither the Kano State House of Assembly nor the state government has officially explained the reasons for the disciplinary action.

As of the time of filing this report, the assembly had yet to issue a formal statement detailing the allegations against the affected chairmen or the legal provisions under which the suspension was approved.

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More details are expected as the authorities provide further clarification.