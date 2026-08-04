Cape Verde Coach Quits As Renard Returns To Ivory Coast

Cape Verde head coach, Bubista, has resigned from his post to join Moroccan club RS Berkane, while Ivory Coast have announced the appointment of Hervé Renard for a second spell in charge of the Elephants.

Bubista guided the island nation to the last 32 of the World Cup last month, where the Blue Sharks were beaten 3-2 by eventual runners-up Argentina after extra time.

The 56-year-old, who took charge of Cape Verde in January 2020, had also led the country to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has signed a two-year deal with RS Berkane, who finished second in the Moroccan top flight last season, taking over from Moin Chaabani, who has since been appointed as Tunisia’s new head coach.

Cape Verde’s football federation thanked Bubista for his dedication, professionalism and contribution to developing the national team’s sporting project, and wished him success in his future endeavours.

His departure comes on the back of a rising profile across the continent, following a campaign that saw Cape Verde qualify for the World Cup for the first time ahead of Cameroon, emerging as one of the standout underdog stories of this year’s finals.

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Although RS Berkane are not traditionally regarded as one of Morocco’s biggest clubs, they have enjoyed considerable success in recent years, winning their first domestic league title in the 2024-25 season and claiming the CAF Confederation Cup three times.

The club, based in the north-east of Morocco, previously courted controversy in 2024 after wearing a shirt in the Confederation Cup featuring a map of Morocco that included the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast have turned to Renard, who has won the Africa Cup of Nations twice as a coach, including with the Elephants in 2015, and famously led Zambia to a fairytale title in 2012.

His contract length has not been disclosed, but the Frenchman is expected in Abidjan in the coming days to begin his official duties.

The Ivorians were eliminated 2-1 by Norway in the last 32 at the World Cup and opted not to renew the contract of Emerse Fae, which expired at the end of last month.

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Fae, a former Nantes and Reading midfielder, had taken over midway through the 2023 AFCON after the Elephants failed in an earlier bid to reappoint Renard, going on to guide the hosts to an unlikely title triumph through a dramatic run in the knockout stage.

Since leaving Ivory Coast in May 2015, Renard has had spells with Morocco, Saudi Arabia on two occasions, and France’s women’s team, and was also in the dugout for Tunisia during two games at this year’s World Cup.

Bubista becomes the latest coach to depart one of the ten African nations that featured at the World Cup, joining a growing list of changes across the continent’s national teams.

Vladimir Petkovic parted ways with Algeria by mutual consent on Monday, following the Desert Foxes’ last-32 exit to Switzerland, despite the Bosnian tactician having extended his contract until 2028 earlier this year.

Hugo Broos also stepped down as South Africa boss when his contract expired at the end of July, with the 74-year-old opting to retire from management altogether.

Senegal, meanwhile, sacked Pape Thiaw following their dramatic last-32 exit against Belgium, with the country’s football federation saying the decision was made in the best interests of Senegalese football.

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The Teranga Lions have since been linked with former France and Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira as a possible replacement.

Elsewhere, Tunisia appointed Chaabani on a four-year deal last month, with the 45-year-old replacing Renard, who had himself taken interim charge of the Carthage Eagles one game into their Group F campaign after Sabri Lamouchi was removed following a 5-1 defeat by Sweden.

At Ghana, internal discussions are said to be ongoing at the country’s football association after Carlos Queiroz led the Black Stars to the last 32, where they lost 1-0 to Colombia.

Queiroz appeared to announce his own departure on social media shortly after that defeat.