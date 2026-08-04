Bandits Displace Nine Sokoto Communities As Fresh Threat Triggers Mass Exodus

No fewer than nine communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State have been deserted following renewed threats by suspected bandits to launch fresh attacks after security forces reportedly recovered a heavy weapon during a recent military operation.

The affected communities include Tsamaye, Unguwar Lalle, Lajinge, Dan Tudu, Garin Faji, Zallah Bango, Makuwana, Alkalawa and Faru, where residents have fled their homes for fear of reprisals by the armed groups.

The latest displacement comes days after suspected bandits attacked one of the communities, killing several residents, rustling cattle and abducting others.

According to a security source in the region, the attackers returned on Monday night but were met by troops, who engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

The assailants were forced to retreat, leaving behind a heavy machine gun that security sources believe had been used in previous attacks.

According to local sources, the bandits threatened to return to reclaim the heavy weapon recovered by security operatives during the gun battle, prompting panic across the district and triggering a mass exodus from at least nine communities as residents fled to safety.

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Unguwar Lalle, which had served as a safe haven for people fleeing smaller villages because of the presence of security personnel and local vigilante groups, has now also witnessed a large-scale displacement as residents abandoned their homes.

Eyewitnesses said men, women and children trekked through the night towards Sabon Birni, the headquarters of the local government area, with many forced to walk between 30 and 50 kilometres due to the scarcity of vehicles.

The humanitarian situation was worsened by flooding, which cut off the main road linking Sabon Birni with the affected communities and Sokoto metropolis, leaving many displaced residents stranded and with limited access to transportation.

Despite the growing insecurity, residents commended security personnel stationed in the area for their courage and sacrifice in protecting lives and property.

They appealed to the Federal Government and military authorities to provide additional personnel, equipment and logistics to sustain ongoing operations and prevent further attacks.

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The fresh displacement has heightened concerns over the humanitarian impact of banditry in eastern Sokoto, where repeated attacks continue to force rural communities from their homes despite intensified military operations.

Addressing the development THE WHISTLER, the Nigerian Army confirmed that troops have been deployed to the affected communities and are carrying out ongoing operations to restore security.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division Nigerian Army and Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, said troops are actively working to neutralise the threat and restore order.

“Our troops are currently deployed to the affected area and are conducting an active operation to neutralise the threat and restore order.

“We are working decisively to bring this evolving situation under control,” he said.

Osoba assured residents that public safety remains the military’s top priority and urged them to remain calm, comply with security directives and promptly report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

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He added that the Army would provide further updates as the operation progresses and when it is safe to do so.

The fresh displacement has heightened concerns over the humanitarian impact of banditry in eastern Sokoto, where repeated attacks continue to force rural communities from their homes despite intensified military operations.