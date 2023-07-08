Police Recover 4 Bodies Of Suspected Sit-At-Home Enforcers In Enugu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Four young men suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home in Awkunanaw, Enugu South local government area of Enugu State have reportedly been killed during a gun duel, the state police command said Friday night.

Recall that the command earlier reported that its operatives intercepted the suspects at One-Day, Awkunanaw, Enugu, Friday morning, as they were snatching an ENTRACO branded Sharon minivan from its driver at gunpoint.

“They engaged the operatives in a gun duel, but escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot wounds due to the superior firepower of the operatives,” the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated.

He added that a manhunt operation was launched by the combined team while a thorough search conducted on the vehicle led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with nineteen live ammunition of 7.62 calibres, two bottles of petrol bomb and other incriminating exhibits.

Ndukwe, in another release Friday night, confirmed the ‘recovery of the lifeless bodies of four of the male hoodlums in a forest behind G. Ede Filling Station/7-Up, at Awkunanaw, Enugu, where they escaped into’.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has reassured that the police and other security forces in the state would not relent in their efforts to maintain maximum security and safety of the law-abiding citizens. He, however, solicited their continued support.