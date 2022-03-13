Police Rescue Widow Molested For Allegedly Killing Husband In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command, weekend, announced the rescue of a young lady who was molested for allegedly killing her husband.

A trending video showed the lady stripped naked beside the corpse of her late husband.

Some natives were seen moving around the room where she was squatting beside the corpse.

The incident occurred at Aguleri, according to the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

DSP Ikenga stated that, “The rescue was a result of a trending video where a lady was publicly molested on an alleged incident of causing the death of her late husband.

“Further information reveals that the deceased had already been buried before the video started trending. The victim was rescued and she is currently receiving medical care in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, described the act as barbaric.

He said one suspect had been arrested. He also ordered the immediate study of the video with the aim of identifying the suspects and bringing them to book.