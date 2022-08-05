Power Outage In Abuja Caused By Explosion At Power Station – AEDC

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has attributed the current power outage in parts of FCT to an explosion at the Transmission Company of Nigeria station serving the area.

A statement by AEDC management in Abuja on Thursday listed areas affected to include Central Area, Gwagwalada, Mpape, Suleja, Katampe and its environs.

“Intense efforts are ongoing to restore supply in earnest,” it said.

Last month, the national grid suffered a system collapse for the umpteenth time, resulting in blackout in some parts of the country.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) had confirmed the development in a message to its customers.

“Dear Customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27a.m today, July 20.

“We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline.

“We will keep you updated on the situation,” the electricity distribution company said.

NAN.