Presidency Knocks Obi Over Fresh Defection

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The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has described former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a political nomad following his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Onanuga made the remarks via his X handle on Sunday, dismissing Obi’s reasons for leaving the party.

Obi joined the ADC on March 7, 2026.

In a statement on Sunday, Obi announced his exit from the coalition formed under the ADC, citing worsening internal crises and a toxic political climate.

He clarified that his departure was not due to personal issues with the party leadership, including former Senate President David Mark or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, both of whom he said he continues to respect.

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“Let me state clearly: my decision to leave the ADC is not because our highly respected Chairman, Senator David Mark, treated me badly, nor because my leader and elder brother, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or any other respected leaders did anything personally wrong to me. I will continue to respect them.

“However, the same Nigerian state and its agents that created unnecessary crises and hostility within the Labour Party that forced me to leave now appear to be finding their way into the ADC, with endless court cases, internal battles, suspicion, and division, instead of focusing on deeper national problems and playing politics built more on control and exclusion than on service and nation-building,” he said in a statement on his X handle.

Reacting, Onanuga described Obi as a “political nomad and a politician made of jelly”, urging supporters to ignore what he described as “illogical musings” in Obi’s statement. He accused the former Anambra governor of avoiding a contest for the party’s ticket against figures like Atiku and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

“We told you so. The political nomad is on the move again. Ignore all those puerile reasons he gave in these illogical musings, a self-serving letter to his mob. Peter Obi is a politician made of jelly, an opportunistic fellow. He can’t fight Atiku or Amaechi for the ticket of ADC. He pursues the easy road, that will only lead him to doom, like in 2023.

“He always blames the government without doing a soul-searching of himself. Welcome, Peter to the 2027 race,” Onanuga wrote.