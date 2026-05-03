Kwara APC Elders Endorse Bolarinwa For 2027 Governor

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Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the three senatorial districts of Kwara State have unanimously endorsed Dr. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB) as their preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The endorsement was announced on Sunday at a press conference in Ilorin, where the party elders cited Bolarinwa’s integrity, governance experience, and unifying leadership style as key factors distinguishing him from other aspirants.

Speaking on behalf of the group, former APC Legal Adviser, Alhaji Ladi Mustapha, said the decision followed a careful assessment of the qualities required to lead the state at a critical time.

“At this critical juncture in Kwara’s political evolution, we firmly believe that leadership must be entrusted to an individual with proven integrity, experience, capacity, and a unifying disposition,” Mustapha said. “After careful evaluation, Bolarinwa clearly stands out above other contenders for the office of Governor.”

Bolarinwa, a seasoned politician with over two decades of public service, began his career as a councillor before serving two terms as Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government. He later represented his constituency in the House of Representatives for two terms.

He also served as Chairman of the APC in Kwara State in 2018, a period the elders described as marked by resilience and effective management of party structures and resources.

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The governorship aspirant formally declared his ambition on April 28, 2026, and has since submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to the APC national leadership.

Security remains a central theme of Bolarinwa’s campaign. He has raised concerns over worsening insecurity in parts of Kwara North and Kwara South, where banditry has displaced communities and deepened humanitarian challenges.

In addition to security, his policy priorities include healthcare, education, agriculture, and social welfare, which he described as critical to building a people-focused administration.

The elders also commended Bolarinwa’s broad-based appeal across the state, noting his relationships with traditional rulers, youth groups, professionals, and grassroots communities as evidence of his capacity for inclusive governance.

Reinforcing the endorsement, former Deputy Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Raphael Adetiba, emphasised the need for competence in leadership.

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“What we need is a leader who can sustain the achievements of the present administration and continue delivering the dividends of democracy,” Adetiba said.

The elders concluded that Bolarinwa possesses the values of compassion, justice, and service, describing him as a leader committed to improving the lives of the people.

“Kwara deserves a leader who is tested, trusted, and connected to the people,” Mustapha added. “Bolarinwa embodies these qualities, and we are confident that under his leadership, the state will witness inclusive growth, strengthened unity, and sustainable development.”