Ferguson Taken To Hospital

Football
By The Whistler
Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital after falling unwell at Old Trafford shortly before Manchester United’s Premier League match with Liverpool on Sunday.

Sources stressed it was a precautionary move for the 84-year-old former Manchester United manager, and not an emergency situation.

Ferguson, who managed United for 27 years during a glittering reign, watches the club’s games from the directors’ box.

No further update has been provided on his condition after his admission to hospital.

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Ferguson had a brain haemorrhage in 2018 which left him seriously ill. He spoke about his recovery in detail three years later.

He was pictured with guests at the stadium on Sunday a couple of hours before kick-off.

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Ferguson was subsequently taken in an ambulance from Old Trafford to the hospital.

Club officials are optimistic Ferguson will soon be fit enough to return home.

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