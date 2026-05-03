Group Compares Opposition Under Tinubu With Jonathan; Mocks Amechi, Atiku

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The Eastern Union, Sunday, berated the alleged clampdown on opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

EU’s National President, Charles Anike, in a chat with THE WHISTLER claimed that “while former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government tolerated opposition, the All Progressives Congress leadership under both Buhari and Tinubu has no room for any form of opposition”.

Anike said Nigerians should learn lessons from the nation’s prevailing political situation. He told former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amechi, among others who spearheaded the formation of APC, “to tell Nigerians what they have learnt”.

Anike, who was reacting to the seeming grounding of the main opposition African Democratic Congress, said, “The truth remains that there is really no crisis in ADC from within; what we are witnessing is an autocracy towards redirecting the country to a one-party state. The purported crisis in ADC is engineered from the outside, especially when Mr Peter Obi decamped to the party. The APC leadership believes that the only way forward for them is to plant and fuel crisis in the parties, the same way they used Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure to disorganize the Labour Party, which informed Obi’s decamping to ADC.”

He said the sole goal of APC was to ensure that LP’s presidential candidate in 2023, Mr Peter Obi, does not appear on ballot papers. Quoting him, “APC knows that Peter Obi is the red card in hands of the suffering masses of Nigeria.”

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He supported Obi’s defection to another political party. “Our advice to Obi is move to any other party that will give him ticket to contest the general election. Nigerians believe in him and would follow him to wherever he goes. Though there are moles in most political parties, nevertheless, Obi is still standing. We assure him that Nigerians will go with him.”