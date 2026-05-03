JAMB, Stakeholders To Determine 2026 Admission Cut-Off Marks May 11

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will determine the minimum tolerable Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) marks for the 2026/2027 admission exercise at its Policy Meeting on 11th May, 2026, in Abuja.

The meeting will take place at the Body of Benchers Auditorium, Plot 688, Institute and Research District, FCC Phase III, Jabi.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, is scheduled to unveil the key policy direction during the session.

Stakeholders will also review and adopt admission guidelines and other policies to govern tertiary institutions for the year.

“The Board’s annual policy meeting on admissions is a crucial annual gathering where stakeholders decide minimum tolerable UTME marks, admission guidelines, and policies for tertiary institutions.

“Furthermore, the meeting is expected to, in particular, formally sets the tone for the 2026/2027 admission exercise while impressing it on attendees the need to adhere strictly to stipulated guidelines,” the statement signed by JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, stated.

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Expected participants include Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, Provosts, Registrars and their admission officers, alongside representatives from the National Universities Commission, the National Commission for Colleges of Education, and the National Board for Technical Education,”the statement said.

The 6th Edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance-Merit Awards, NATAP-M, will also hold during the meeting to recognise institutions that have maintained strict compliance with admission guidelines.