Primary School Teacher Emerges APC Guber Running Mate In Kogi

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A primary school teacher, Salifu Joel, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship running mate in Kogi State.

Advertisement

Ahmed Ododo was recently elected the APC governorship candidate for the state.

He was believed to have been chosen by the incumbent governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

The governorship election will be held on November 11.

Joel, who is the incumbent chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), and the treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the state described his emergence as divine.

“I am short of words for me as a classroom teacher to be nominated as the running mate and deputy governor to the APC guber candidate,” he said.

Advertisement

“When I was first approached, from the bottom of my heart, I joyfully and heartily accepted the position, because it is divine,” he said.

Bello said Joel’s emergence was for inclusivity, promising to work hard for the continuation of APC leadership in the state.

“APC will follow and abide by all the existing electoral laws to win the November 11 election, more so that my administration has performed creditably well in the areas of infrastructure, quality education, and healthcare delivery, among others.

“We have shown competence, dedication and commitment to the Kogi people in terms of performance to also ask for their votes in the next governorship election.

“In this dispensation, we won’t tolerate any politics of bitterness nor condone any act of political violence because Kogi as a state is bigger than any personal interest.

Advertisement

“Politics of ethnicity and religion will never be a barrier and has no place in Kogi, therefore, you should desist from any comments that can put you in trouble tomorrow,” Bello said.