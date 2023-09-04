PSC Inaugurates 11-Man Police Recruitment Board

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Monday, inaugurated the Police Recruitment Board.

Advertisement

The inauguration conducted by the Chairman of the PSC, Solomon Arase took place at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Abuja, amid heavy security presence.

The 11-man committee was inaugurated following the recent Supreme Court Judgement that unequivocally pronounced the commission as the lead agency statutorily mandated to recruit eligible Nigerians into the Police Force.

A document obtained by THE WHISTLER showed that the 11-man board is chaired by Onyemuche Nnamani, the commissioner representing the South East in the PSC.

Other members include Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, a permanent Secretary at the PSC; DIG Development and Training Department from the Police Force; Muhammed Magaji from the Ministry of Police Affairs and Professor Joseph Olowofela from the Federal Character Commission.

Others include CP Hassan Yabanet from the Police Training College; Yusuf Sanusi from the Department of Police Recruitment, PSC and Barrister Victoria Onyekwuluije from the Department of Legal Services, PSC.

Advertisement

Others also include Sani Hada, from the ICT Unit, PSC; Ahanmisi Obehi from the office of the Chairman, PSC and DCP Olabode Akinbamilowo from the Nigeria Police Force.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Board would screen and ensure that only able and qualified members of the public are recruited into the police force, reflecting the principle of Federal Character.

The board was finally constituted after the long feud between the PSC and the Police Force over whose constitutional mandate it was to recruit Nigerians into the police constable cadre.

Recall that in September 2019, the PSC filed a motion on notice, praying for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from “appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit”.

The defendants include the Nigeria Police Force (first), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed (second), and the then Minister of Police Affairs (third), Maigari Dingyadi.

Advertisement

In December 2019, the Court upheld the power of the NPF and the Police Council to recruit constables into the police, on the ground that the PSC’s case lacked merit.

However, in September 2020, the Appeal Court pronounced the PSC as constitutionally responsible for the recruitment of police officers aside from the office of Inspector-General of Police.

Since then, both parties have publicly disagreed and traded words over which body should undertake recruitment for the police.

Part one of the third schedule in the 1999 constitution states: “The commission shall have power to — a. appoints persons to offices (other than the office of the Inspector-general of Police) in the Nigeria Police Force”.

While section 18(1) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 states: “The responsibility for the recruitment of recruit constables into the Nigeria Police Force and recruit cadets into the Nigeria Police Academy shall be the duty of the Inspector-general of police”.