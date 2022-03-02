Putin Sent Army To ‘Fight And Die In Ukraine’- President Zelensky

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said the Russian side does not understand the resolve of Ukrainians.

He spoke exclusively to CNN on Wednesday that Russian military is unaware of the defense capabilities in the country.

They were sent to “fight and die in Ukraine”.

Zelensky said although he was sure that Vladimir Putin will continue his offensive against the country, but that his people will keep fighting for ” this is our land.”

The military conflict in Ukraine between its forces and Russia has entered its 7th day with severe humanitarian crisis leading to the displacement of over 650,000, according to the UN Refugee Agency analysis.

Reacting to the war in Ukraine, United States President, Joe Biden insisted that Putin’s attack was “unprovoked” while banning Russian airlines from US airspace.

“West is united in response to Russian Invasion, ” Biden said during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.