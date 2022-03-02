2023: INEC Sends Names Of Voters To Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has submitted the names of fresh voters who completed their registration in 2021 to all political parties in the country.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The commission had commenced the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in June 2021 with a target to add 20 million new voters to its current voter register.

But as of February 28, 2022, in the third quarter and week eight of the exercise, only 6,357,817 Nigerians commenced the registration process while only 3,528,473 have completed the process.

Okoye said the list of new voters who completed the exercise in 2021 were sent to political parties in compliance with Section 10(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The Section states that, “the Commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party the names and addresses of each person registered during that year”.

Okoye further noted that INEC has now implemented the second activity on the recently released timetable for the 2023 general election.

“The first activity was the publication of the Notice of Election yesterday 28th February 2022.

“The second activity is the collection of Forms EC9 and EC9A – E by political parties for issuance to candidates who emerge from their party primaries. The Forms can be downloaded from the Commission’s website: https://www.inecnigeria.org/resources/nomination-forms/,” he said.