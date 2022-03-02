IPOB Claims Gov Uzodinma Shared Smartphones, Cash To Entice Youths Against IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, Wednesday, claimed that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State shared cash and smartphones among youths of the state to woo them against the pro-Biafra group.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, made this claim in a release to newsmen in Awka.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu has been drawn to the sharing of smartphones by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma to the gullible minds and youths he is recruiting to attack IPOB members on social media platforms.

“These attack dogs and e-rats are paid to propagate lies and smear campaigns against IPOB, Eastern Security Network, ESN, and Biafra agitators.

“We blame those he is deceiving with smartphones, material things and cash to oppose those fighting for their freedom.

“If Hope Uzodinma has correct intentions for Imo State youths, he wouldn’t have given them phones to attack IPOB; he would have provided industries and companies where the youths will work and produce phones for sale.”

He further stated that the governor was taking the youths of the state for granted.

Quoting him, “Imo youths should know that Uzodinma is taking them for granted. They should stop being gullible.”