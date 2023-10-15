Putin Speaks On ‘Possible War’ Between U.S., Russia, China

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Sunday, reacted to developments in the Middle East crisis and suggestion of war between Moscow, China and the United States.

A panel of the United States Congress had during the past week advised the President Joe Biden administration to continue expanding U.S. conventional forces

in preparation for any possible wars with Moscow and China.

On Saturday, the US Government made the second deployment of military ships and warplanes to the Mediterranean sea to forestall countries that may want to get involved in the Israeli war against Hamas.

“The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week. The Ford CSG includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Air Force announced deployment to the region of squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft.

“The increases to U.S. force posture signal the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,” the US Defense had said in a statement.

Putin, who is billed to visit China soon, said suggestions of war between Moscow and the U.S is nonsense and should not be contemplated.

Putin opined that the US and China are only scaring each other with cold wars.

“I don’t think these are healthy thoughts in the minds of healthy people, because to say that the United States is preparing for war with Russia; well we are all preparing for war because we follow the ancient principle: if you want peace, get ready for war.

“But we want peace, moreover, to fight with both Russia and China, it is nonsense – I don’t think it is serious,” Putin said, as quoted by Reuters.

Furthermore, Putin warned that the US-Russia war will be a different ball game from other wars since both countries have nuclear capabilities.

“And if they want to fight with Russia then it will be a completely different war – it will not be carrying out a special military operation. Look at the Middle East – is that a special military operation – can you compare them? If we talk about a war between great nuclear powers, then it would be a completely different story. I don’t think that people in their right minds can think about such a thing, but if such a thought does come to them, then it can only cause us to be wary,” Vladimir Putin said.

Russia’s position on the escalation in the Middle East has been a “ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas.