‘Insult To Christians’ — Trump Slams Biden For Proclaiming Easter Day As Transgender Day

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former United States President Donald Trump has described as ‘blasphemous’ President Joe Biden’s declaration of March 31 as ‘Transgender Visibility Day.

March 31 is regarded among Christians as Easter Sunday and Trump seized the moment to accuse Biden of insulting Christians.

Advertisement

In a proclamation published on the White House website on March 29, Biden said that the transgender community is loved in America.

“Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity,” he stated.

Reacting, the Trump Presidential Campaign Organisation accused Biden of assaulting the Christian faith through his proclamation.

Advertisement

“It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’

*Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith. We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.” -Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary stated.

On his part, US Speaker, Mike Johnson said Biden’s announcement is outrageous.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump is gearing up to challenge Biden in the forthcoming presidential election.