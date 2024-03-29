Biden Approves 2,000 Bombs For Israel To Crush Hamas – Report

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Joe Biden of the United States has reportedly approved about 2,000 bombs and fighter jets for Israel.

The approval is apparently in support of the Israel Defense Forces ongoing war with the Hamas militants in Gaza.

Washington Post reports that “the new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, according to Pentagon and State Department officials familiar with the matter.”

The fresh approval comes after a series of multi-billion financial and military donations to Israel.

The conflict which started after Hamas invaded Southern Israel on October 7, has led to the death of over 25,000 civilians.

The United Nations had called on both sides to observe a permanent cease-fire.

But the Israeli aide has vowed to take out Hamas.

However, the US has called on Israel to exercise restraint and operate with precision to avoid civilian casualties.