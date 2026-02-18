Ramadan: Kano Hisbah Restricts Tricycle Riders’ Dress Code, Music

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Hisbah Board has banned commercial tricycle operators, popularly known as Adaidaita Sahu, from wearing three-quarter trousers during the Ramadan period.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Deputy Commander-General of the board, Mujahid Aminuddeen. He said the order was issued under the leadership of the Commander-General, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, as part of a special Ramadan enforcement operation.

According to Aminuddeen, operators who violate the directive will be arrested and prosecuted.

He explained that the board would carry out a statewide operation throughout Ramadan targeting what it described as immoral practices. The measures include prohibiting tricycle operators from playing music considered disruptive to passengers and residents, using knockouts, and displaying pornographic posters or stickers on their vehicles.

The board also banned indecent dressing, particularly clothing deemed revealing, as well as the mixing of unrelated men and women in tricycles. Carrying male and female passengers seated side by side has also been prohibited.

Aminuddeen warned that any operator found flouting the regulations would face legal consequences.

He further disclosed that Hisbah operatives would be deployed to mosques during Tarawih and Tahajjud prayers to support security agencies in maintaining order.

The enforcement forms part of the board’s broader campaign, tagged “Operation Kau da Badala” (Operation Fight Against Immorality), aimed at curbing social vices such as prostitution, drug abuse and other activities among youths in the state.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a sacred month of fasting, prayer, charity and spiritual reflection.