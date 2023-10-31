Hisbah Police Arrest 8 Cross Dressers In Kano

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano Hisbah Board has apprehended eight suspected cross dressers during a wedding in Kofar Waika in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr Mujaheed Aminudeen-Abubakar on Tuesday in Kano.

According to the board, the suspects were arrested following a tip off by good Samaritans that young men dressed in female Fulani attire attended and were dancing at a wedding.

“Our officials, on receiving the information, went to the venue of the wedding ceremony and apprehended eight young men, including the groom, dressed in full female Fulani attire, dancing to music in their regalia,” he said.

Aminudeen-Abubakar, according to the statement, said that they confessed to the crime when arraigned before Hisbah Shari’a Court in Kano.

The Presiding judge, Khadi Tanimu-Sani, ordered that each of them be given 10 lashes of cane, pay N20,000 and produce one surety each or be remanded in correctional centre for three months.

The board, which was established in the year 2000, is saddled with the responsibilities of enjoining what is right and forbidden in Islamic ways and manners.