Reaction As Judge Survives Gun Attack

The Judiciary Headquaters of Uganda on Sunday condemned an attack by gunmen on the convoy of one of its principal judges, Dr. Flavian Zeija.

In a letter floated on its Twitter handle, it confirmed that the attack happened on Saturday evening.

Zeija survived the attack and escaped unhurt, the judiciary arm stated.

“The Judiciary has learnt with dismay of a gun attack on the Hon. the Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija, that occurred on Saturday evening at about 7:00pm along the Kampala-Masaka highway when unknown gunmen shot at his convoy. Thankfully, the Principal Judge and his entire team escaped unhurt from the incident,” the letter read.

The judiciary arm of the country urged citizens to collaborate with security officers in fishing out the gunmen.

The letter added: “The Judiciary condemns in the strongest terms such barbaric conduct whose intentions are only known to those who engage in such acts of unlawfulness. This was an act of cowardice and we are confident that the perpetrators shall at an appropriate time be brought to book. The Uganda Police force has commenced investigations into the incident.

“We implore members of the public to remain calm as the responsible authorities and or institutions undertake their investigative role. We shall keep the public updated on any new developments as and when they come in, where necessary.

“The Judiciary remains committed to executing her Constitutional mandate of adjudication and administering justice to all.”