Stephen Curry Wins NBA Clutch Player Of The Year Award

Golden State Warriors star, Stephen Curry has been named the NBA Clutch Player Of the Year Award.

The award was introduced last year.

Sacramento Kings De’Aaron Fox won the first edition of the award last year.

Curry defeated Chicago Bulls forward, DeMar DeRozan to the prestigious award, polling 45 first-place votes (five points each), 18 second-place votes (three points) and 19 third-place votes (one point) for a total of 298 total points from a media voting panel.

DeRozan finished second with 272 points, including 34 first-place votes.

Oklahoma City Thunder star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came third with 160 points, including 11 first-place votes.

According to the NBA, Curry led the league with 189 points in “clutch situations,” defined by the league as possessions in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the margin was five points or fewer.

He shot 49.6 percent overall, 45.7 percent from 3-point range and 95.1 percent from the free-throw line in clutch situations.

Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from deep in his 15th NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors failed to qualify for the Playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament.

Curry is confident that the Warriors will improve next season.

He said: “We’re not that far off, even having tried to stay at this level and at this peak for so long.

“There’s going to be some tweaks, we know. When you lose, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say ‘What can we do to get better, what holes can we fill.’ Thankfully, we have some time to figure that out.”

Curry has the highest career free-throw percentage in NBA history (91.0 per cent ) and has led the league in three-pointers made a record eight times.